E’Dena Hines, 31-year-old aspiring actor and Morgan Freeman’s granddaughter, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Lamar Davenport in 2015 and a witness to the killing revealed new details about the case Tuesday (April 11). Cristina Aviles, 22, heard Hines’ last words as she watched the killing when she and her group of friends approached the Washington Heights neighborhood. Hines used her last breath to ask Davenport “why are you doing this?”

Aviles also revealed Davenport stabbed Hines 25 times in her back, chest and neck because he said he had to get “the demon out of her” and it’s “what God wants,” according to the New York Daily News. “We really wanted to do something, but we were scared he was gonna attack us, too,” Aviles told the Daily.

The two had a disagreement that followed them as they went outside the Washington Heights brownstone they lived in. Another witness and owner of the brownstone, Leo Vanterpool, told the court he saw Hines and Davenport “angrily locked in a wordless staring contest” but when no argument ensued, he went back to sleep. He woke up to police sirens and a crowd of people a short distance from the brownstone, with Hines laying lifeless.

Davenport was allegedly in a PCP-induced psychosis during the killing, according to the New York Post. He’s charged with second-degree murder, but his attorneys are trying to argue not guilty by reason of insanity because of the PCP’s side effects. Davenport could spend up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.