The death of Erin Popovich, 67-year-old wife to San Antonio Spurs’ head coach Gregg Popovich, struck a chord with the NBA family. Kevin Durant and Lebron James offered their condolences to the beloved coach and said tragedies like this put things into perspective.

Popovich was battling a long-time illness when she died, according to ESPN. She is survived by her two children and two grandchildren. Gregg and Erin Popovich were married for 40 years, dating back to Gregg’s assistant coach days at the Air Force Academy. Durant concluded when moments like this happen, the NBA is more than business and basketball.

“I just want Pop to know that the whole NBA family is supporting him and got his back through it all,” Durant told ESPN. “It’s bigger than the game. It’s bigger than winning and losing. It’s about the brotherhood we built as NBA players and everybody in the NBA family. I feel so bad for Pop and his family. That’s just tough to hear about.”

James echoed the same sentiments

“I’m a huge Pop fan. I love Pop, such a tragedy,” he told TNT. “My best wishes go out to Pop and his family. That’s devastating news. The NBA family … we all stick together, compete every night. But something like this puts everything in perspective.”

The Spurs are scheduled to play a home game against the Warriors Thursday (April 19), but it’s unknown whether Popovich will be with the team.