Drake gladly stepped aside to let the ladies shine in his video for surprise single “Nice For What.” Given its insanely star-studded cast, it’s easy to see why.

In just over four minutes, Drake and director Karena Evans manage to squeeze Issa Rae, Zoe Saldana, Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Rashida Jones, Michelle Rodriguez, Syd, Emma Roberts and ballet star Misty Copeland into a gorgeous and eclectic visual that gives them each a chance to shine.

From Haddish’s cigar smoke halo and Ross’s surreal escape to Wilde’s ballroom antics and Rodriguez’s zen moment, “Nice For What” is a mini blockbuster in and of itself — and the leading ladies are pretty excited about it, going by their posts on the matter.

Here’s a rundown of what Haddish, Shadidi and more had to say about their parts in Drake’s “Nice For What.”

Check out @Drake’s “Nice For What” video! Starring some real awesome ladies… and yours truly https://t.co/YoExiFWkOw — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) April 7, 2018

