Nicki Minaj officially marked a return to her personal music on Thursday afternoon (Apr. 12). After releasing collaborative verses with The Migos to Yo Gotti, the Queens native decided to give fans a peek into what she’s been up to in the studio with the debut of “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz.”

Since December 2017, Minaj silenced her social media accounts to focus on her rumored album. Until this week, the record-breaking rapper teased her supporters with suspected tunes and even spawned #NickiDay to up the ante. The songs’ release was preceded by an interview the “Moment 4 Life” artist did with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. “To be completely honest, I’ve probably been working on this album since December…Some songs were written a year and a half ago…that’s important to know,” she said via Fuse. Minaj’s last full-length project was 2014’s The Pinkprint that featured songs like “Feeling Myself,” “Pills n Potions,” “Anaconda,” and more.

In addition to her latest offerings, Minaj also solidified a spot on Young Thug’s new track which will be released later today.

Giving my 1st & very candid, LIVE|IN STUDIO interview tmrw @ 9amPST/12pmEST #BarbieTingz & #ChunLi goes live everywhere @ 1pmEST, 10amPST. Available to my fans all around the .  pic.twitter.com/g4ySeuyTdm — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 11, 2018

Listen to Minaj’s melodies below.