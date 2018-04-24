Nicki Minaj’s comeback season is in full swing as she’s once again topping the Billboard charts. Her lyrically heavy-handed smash, “Chun-Li,” is soaring to the 10th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart from its No. 92 position.

After the Queens-bred spitter released both “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tings” on April 12, “Chun-Li” debuted at No. 92 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the latter debuted at No. 83. The record, titled after video game’s first female character in a fighting game, has catapulted to No. 10 after a full week tracking its total streams and sales along with four days of radio airplay. Billboard reports that after its launch, “Chun-Li” reached No. 14 on the streaming charts at 22.1 million U.S. streams while “Barbie Tings” reached No. 19 at 18 million.

The song becomes her first single to reach the top 10 since 2014’s “Anaconda” making it her 16th single and fourth unassisted single to reach the top 10 of the Hot 100. This extends her reign as the record holder of the most top 10s among female rappers.

Meanwhile, “Barbie Tingz” has gained considerable traction as well, reaching No. 25 on the Hot 100. Her latest collab with Young Thug, “Nobody.” also sits at No. 83. The “Starships” rapper is gearing up to debut her forthcoming album’s intro next month (May 19), as she will be performing on Saturday Night Live’s season finale with guest host Tina Fey. Peep her tweets below.

I’ll perform a song you never heard b4. My fave on the album. plus my second song. You can prob guess what that’s gonna be. https://t.co/SABvJNfa27 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2018