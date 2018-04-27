Nicki Minaj Releases Teaser For Official “Chun Li” Video
Nicki Minaj is slated to release another video for her latest single, “Chun Li,” which comes after already releasing one video for the song. This week, the Queens rapper shared a nearly-two minute longer teaser.
The “Chun Li” teaser features dancer Aliya Janell. The two are wearing black latex outfits as they dance to the song’s last verse. Afterwards, Janell takes center stage, where she shows off her dance moves during the song’s outro.
“The REAL #ChunLi video DOES NOT look like what you’ll see when you click the link!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “But after 2 days of filming, around 5am when my whole team & crew were TIRED AF, I asked her to FREESTYLE with me & this is what happened.”
Nicki added that the real “Chun-Li” video is directed by Steven Klein and will “BLOW ur fkng mind!” The Pinkprint rapper continued, “Video coming soon. Thx for ur patience.”
Ok, so here’s the story. When you click on the link in my bio, you’ll see me with my new baby @thealiyajanell who I saw dancing to itty bitty piggy one day & fell in love with her. Long story short, I hired her. The REAL #ChunLi video DOES NOT look like what you’ll see when you click the link!!!! But after 2 days of filming, around 5am when my whole team & crew were TIRED AF, I asked her to FREESTYLE with me & this is what happened. The real #ChunLi video was directed by @stevenkleinstudio and will BLOW ur fkng mind! I love my team so much. @bcompleted on style with @brettalannelson (talking shit in the back), @kimblehaircare on my hair (top notch QUEEN Tingz) and my baby @officialsheiks on makeup (top notch QUEEN TINGZ!!!!). Video coming soon. Thx for ur patience. Love you 😘😘😘♥️ bts by @grizzleearts LINK IN MY BIO
The first “Chun Li” video is a vertical video of Nicki’s selfies.
Also, Nicki will be performing on the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 19.
Watch the teaser above.