Nicki Minaj Releases Teaser For Official “Chun Li” Video

Nicki Minaj is slated to release another video for her latest single, “Chun Li,” which comes after already releasing one video for the song. This week, the Queens rapper shared a nearly-two minute longer teaser.

The “Chun Li” teaser features dancer Aliya Janell. The two are wearing black latex outfits as they dance to the song’s last verse. Afterwards, Janell takes center stage, where she shows off her dance moves during the song’s outro.

“The REAL #ChunLi video DOES NOT look like what you’ll see when you click the link!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “But after 2 days of filming, around 5am when my whole team & crew were TIRED AF, I asked her to FREESTYLE with me & this is what happened.”

Nicki added that the real “Chun-Li” video is directed by Steven Klein and will “BLOW ur fkng mind!” The Pinkprint rapper continued, “Video coming soon. Thx for ur patience.”

The first “Chun Li” video is a vertical video of Nicki’s selfies.

Also, Nicki will be performing on the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 19.

Watch the teaser above.