Nicki Minaj’s new singles have brought out her most devoted fans and biggest critics. Minaj, a proud holder of a body positive card, found herself defending her assets while promoting the video for “Barbie Tingz.”

On Sunday (April 22), the triple threat shared a behind the scenes clips from her upcoming video, which seems to be an ode to her the signature Barbie persona with splashes of neon hues and avant garde threads. With creative director Giovanni Bianco, Minaj dropped digs towards her imitators on Instagram. “We gotta hurry up [and] put it out cuz they re-do the look [before] the video comes out,” she captioned the clip. “We gotta show them the full look so they can rlly be inspired by the vision.”

With fans on the edge of their seats, one commented called Minaj’s body fake, claiming she “paid to look” how she does. Minaj quipped, “You can’t even show your whole face, must suck to be so insecure, miserable and ugly.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh4pDiEliUK/

Minaj hasn’t taken much time to respond to the constant “fake body” jokes but did mention to Extra in 2013 she didn’t care about the noise. “I don’t mind the questions, I don’t mind the fascination,” she said. “But I’ve said this before, it doesn’t define me. So, I try my best not to focus my energy on it. Like, if you guys focus energy on and spend energy on it, I don’t mind it. You know, people are sitting in the barbershop talking about my butt, it’s conversational. That’s what people are gonna do. As long as they’re talking about Nicki Minaj, I’m good.”

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

The hate hasn’t stopped her from praising full-figured women in her rhymes. Her 2014 jam “Anaconda” plays to those themes. While she caught a bit of flak for her “skinny bi**hes” line, Minaj told Billboard the song wasn’t to pit one body type against the other.

“Everything we see that’s labeled as beautiful is very skinny,” she said. “In the song I kind of say, ‘F**k them skinny girls.’ But it’s all love. I consider myself a skinny girl. I went overboard with the video to show that I’m not going to hide. And those big-booty dancers I have, they’re not going to hide. Black girls should feel sexy, powerful and important too.”

Take a look at the clip for “Barbie Tingz” below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh4n2CRlP0c/