Update: Nicki Minaj took to social media Tuesday (April 10) to announce she’s releasing two songs “BarbieTingz” and Chun Li” Thursday. (April 12)

Between Cardi B dropping her first album Invasion of Privacy and Drake coming out of left field with his single Nice For What, this weekend was a little hectic musically. Now, Nicki Minaj is seemingly taunting her fans with a series of post-and-delete tweets counting down to something.

It all started on Sunday (Apr. 8), when she sent out a simple ‘4’ to her 21.2 million Twitter followers, and quickly deleted the tweet. Then on Monday (Apr. 9), the “MotorSport” rapper decided to keep her foot on necks as she followed up with a tweet reading ‘3’.

Interestingly enough, fellow rapper Young Thug tweeted out the same ‘3’. Thugger took the Internet by surprise earlier in the year when he announced he wouldn’t drop any music until 2019 as he wanted to “act deaf” in support of his deaf brother. However, the identical tweets have fans speculating that a collaboration between the artists may be on the horizon.

Minaj has been quiet on Twitter since the tail end of 2017, and has only posted to Instagram to announce her partnership with Tidal and Mercedes Benz in late-March. The 35-year-old has yet to release an album since her 2014 project, The Pinkprint. However, the mother of the Barbz has been booked and busy, as she’s done features for musicians like Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Yo Gotti, A$AP Ferg, and others.

By our predictions, something may be set to drop this Friday. In the meantime, it’s always good to refresh on a classic. Listen below.