It’s Nicki Day!

Nicki Minaj is back, and she’s setting the whole industry on fire. The rapper recently hit the ground running, dropping not one, but two singles – “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li.” While the new bangers have the Barbz buzzing on social media, Minaj’s latest interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music (released on Apr. 12), is also trending. In the hour-long discussion, Nicki spoke candidly about her reportedly beef with Cardi B, Drake, Meek Mill, and more. Get the five biggest takeaways here.

1. Nicki Minaj’s Feelings Were Hurt After Cardi B Said She Switched Her Verse On “Motorsport”

Rumors began swirling in late 2017, that Nicki was envious of Cardi B’s budding career. While the two seemed to deny the allegations at the time, Nicki has come forward with how she really feels. According to the “Rake It Up” artist, she was really hurt by the way Cardi handled the whole “MotorSport” controversy. “The only thing with Cardi that really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after ‘MotorSport’ came out,” Nicki said.

She later stated that she felt like the respect in that situation was lacking. “I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, ‘Thank you.’ The first interview she did after ‘MotorSport’ came out, it just really hurt me, ’cause she looked so aggravated and angry,” she continued. “And the only thing she kept saying was saying was ‘Oh, I didn’t hear that, I didn’t hear that verse.’ I was like ‘What?'”Her most recent interview, Cardi, that’s when I just came back on Instagram, and I saw it and I felt good. I finally felt like she said something genuinely nice about me.”

She also noted that Quavo didn’t feel the need to defend her in the situation: “He texted me, he was like, ‘I would go on Twitter and back you up if you were my girl lol.’ And that hurt, because he’s somebody…”

2. The Drake And Meek Mill Beef Made Her Feel Like She Was “Imprisoned”

The infamous feud between Meek Mill and Drake began back in 2015. While the beef birthed the Grammy-nominated single “Back to Back” and a selection of hilarious GIFs, it seemed like a nightmare to Nicki, who was caught in the middle at the time. During the interview, the rapper explained how she felt “imprisoned” by her loyalty to her Young Money family and her then-boyfriend. “It was one of the hardest parts of my career, to date. Because at the time I did love both of them, and I couldn’t erase the love that I had for my team. But I also couldn’t speak out, you know, I really couldn’t say much. And I felt so imprisoned in that moment,” she said.

“And when we later spoke about it, Drake said ‘I wasn’t worried about anything in that entire situation other than ‘What if Nicki takes a shot at me? Then what?’ It was difficult to stay out of it. I was behind the scenes, of course, wishing it never happened. Even prior to it happening I tried to stop it from happening. I said [to Meek], ‘Don’t do that.'”

3. She Wants To Sign New Artists And Producers To A New Label

Unfortunately, Nicki wasn’t willing to reveal the name of her upcoming music label, but she confirmed that it is in fact happening, and she is looking to sign new talent. “I’m signing producers and artists, by the way. So if you’re an artist out there, or producer out there and you’re looking for a home…”

4. She Forgives Azealia Banks Over Her Controversial Comments

Azealia Banks originally unleashed a series of angry and “nasty” comments targeted at Nicki Minaj. But in Sept. 2017, she shocked fans when she made a public apology. Minaj has confirmed that she forgives Banks. “I know Azealia Banks. She’s said some incredibly nasty things to me [and] about me in the past, but she’s publicly apologized,” she said. “And I don’t hold grudges. When people apologize and they acknowledge their wrongs, I move on. And that goes for everybody.”

5. Nicki Is Going On A World Tour In 2018

With her album on the way, Nicki confirmed that a world tour is coming. “I’m gonna announce the tour soon and I can’t wait to go around the world,” she announced. “I’m coming to everybody’s country. Let’s go!”

Listen to the full interview on Apple Music.