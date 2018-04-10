Two Nigerian women were posed with a tough decision as they had to decide to attend their final year exams or their own weddings. Dorcas Atsea and Deborah Atoh chose to leave their weddings early in order to take their final year exams.

Speaking with CNN, the women who attend Benue State University in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region explained just how the unique mishap happened. The mass communication majors had their weddings scheduled for April 7 when the test, which was originally scheduled for February, was postponed because of inadequate facilities. The students tried to work with faculty when the test date was announced but faced opposition.

“My wedding was already fixed and planned before the exam. I attempted to shift the exam, but to no avail,” Atsea told CNN. Atoh said she was in the same boat as the exam officer told her to chose between the exam or her wedding. “My wedding was already fixed and I already told people it was April 7 and sent out invitations, we decided not to change the date,” said Atoh.

Benjamin Ogbu, the course lecturer, said the exam could not be rescheduled as it would “compromise standards.” “It was not going to be fair to alter the timetable because of one or two persons, and usually it’s always a long process because you need to go through academic planning and the rest,” said Ogbu.

The women decided to work their wedding day around the exam instead. The plan was simple; head off early in the morning to the church for the martial vows, swing over to the university (complete in wedding attire) to take the “Media Ethics and Law”exam, then head off to enjoy their wedding receptions. While the women admitted to being excited to graduate and be married in the same day, they said they were not ready for the reactions of their classmates.

These Nigerian brides didn't let their wedding receptions get in the way of sitting their final-year exams. https://t.co/TWuzTP8I8m — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) April 10, 2018

“When the church wedding ended by past 11am, I went to write the exam. When I got to school, my mates were so excited. They lifted me up,” said Atoh.

The women were able to successfully take the exam without disrupting the conduct of the exam according to Dr. Ogbu. “It didn’t obstruct the administration of the exam in any way. We are happy that they were able to do the two at once.”