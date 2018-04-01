A white North Carolina officer has been placed on administrative duty as its been reported he shot and killed a 60-year-old black man allegedly refusing to not reach for his gun.

According to the New York Daily News officer D.E McGuire stopped a vehicle containing two men and a woman Friday (March 30) at about 10:30PM. The routine patrol took place just northeast of downtown. According to a statement by the Winston-Salem Police Department, Edward Van McCrae began making suspicious movements while in the backseat of the car. McGuire allegedly told McCrae to stop, but he refused.

“After being removed from the vehicle, Mr. McCrae physically struggled with Officer McGuire and refused multiple verbal commands by Officer McGuire to ‘stop reaching,’ ” the news release read “As the struggle continued, a handgun became visible to Officer McGuire.”

McGuire shot and killed McCrae when he supposedly ignored instruction to not reach for the gun. The State Bureau of Investigation has been tasked to investigate the shooting, which has been classified as an assault on the officer with a firearm.

McGuire reportedly used his body cam during the exchange and called for back up. Officers responded to the scene quickly and tried to resuscitate McCrae, who later died of his injures. A woman who lived in the area said she heard the shots and when she looked ,saw a body on the ground.

“I heard about four or five shots, ‘Pow! Pow! Pow! Pow! Pow!’ ” Delphine Bias, told WGHP-TV. “So when I jumped up to run to see what was going on, I saw a gentleman laying over there on the street.”