The old saying “thick as thieves” is coming to the big screen this summer as Sandra Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, a convicted felon finally out of prison. Ocean’s 8 rounds up eight criminally-talented women who help Debbie steal a piece of jewelry totaling $132 million, and the big event goes down at New York’s famed Met Ball.

For three weeks, Bullock along with her right-hand woman played by Cate Blanchett, assemble their dream team of Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway.

Ocean’s 8 is the first all-female installment in the Oceans franchise, which stars George Clooney, who plays Danny Ocean the mastermind behind all major heists as well as Brad Pitt as Rusty Ryan along with Bernie Mack, Scott Clan, Elliot Gould, Don Cheadle, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Andy Garcia and Julia Roberts.

Clooney and company went on to star in Oceans 12 and 13 with Al Pacino. There’s no word if this film will follow the same lead as its predecessors, but we can only hope.