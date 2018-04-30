Offset And 21 Savage Revisit Their Back Streets On “Hot Spot”

Offset and 21 Savage are at it again. After joining forces on the 10s-song effort Without Warning, the two rappers linked again for their new song dubbed, “Hot Spot.”

With Zaytoven laying down the song’s production, 21 and Off’ remind listeners about their time on the streets, in crack spots.

“I’m cookin’ up dope in the kitchen (skrrt, skrrt)/I leave the crumbs for the pigeons (say, what?)/These niggas be praying and wishin’ (say, what?)/But me, I get up and go get it (what?),” raps 21 Savage.

Offset the follows 21’s energy.

“I was on the block before the rap (before the rap)/Servin’ niggas in my culdesac (serve)/Mini-14 with the shoulder strap (shoulder strap)/’Case a pussy nigga wanna act (pop, pop, pop),” raps Offset.

In case you missed it, 21 Savage recently plugged with PartyNextDoor on the Murda Beatz-produced record “1Night.”

And as everyone knows, Offset is getting ready for the birth of his next child with fiancee Cardi B.

Listen to “Hot Spot” above.