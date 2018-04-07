Within Cardi B’s supporters from her family to day one fans, the Bronx lyricist has a few heavy hitters in her corner. Beyonce, Ivy Queen, Remy Ma, NORE, DJ Khaled and more have supported the 25-year-old. Now, the Grammy nominated rapper has another influencer encouraging her money moves.

Per the “Drip” artist’s Instagram, she responded to a post by Oprah Magazine that was accompanied by a sure-to-be-historic caption. “Listening to that new Cardi B album,” the statement reads under a posed photo of the mogul.

While the endorsement didn’t come straight from Oprah Winfrey’s personal account, it’s still a stamp of approval that many rappers don’t get, especially given the 64-year-old’s relationship with hip-hop. The entertainment mogul’s previous opposition was even meant with backlash from Ice Cube and Ludacris.

In 2006, the OWN leader said her issue with the widely-influential genre lied within its marginalization of women. “I am a woman who has worked very hard for my status in the world and as a human being,” she said. “…I feel rap is a form of expression, as is jazz. I’m not opposed to rap. I’m opposed to being marginalized as a woman.”

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Apr 7, 2018 at 9:03am PDT

Winfrey isn’t the only figure that’s praising Cardi B’s album. Life coach Iyanla Vanzant, who has a show on Winfrey’s television network, reacted to her name-drop on the popular album.

Okay…pinch me! Did @chancetherapper just shout me out on Cardi B’s New single??? OMG! Does this mean I have Street Cred??? Pinch me Lord!😆 — Iyanla Vanzant (@IyanlaVanzant) April 7, 2018

The “Bodak Yellow” spitter’s Invasion of Privacy debut reportedly went Gold within 24 hours. It was released via Atlantic Records on Friday (Apr. 6) and features vocals from SZA, Kehlani, YG, Bad Bunny and more.