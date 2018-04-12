A Parkland school teacher who said he would arm himself during school to protect his students from another shooting reportedly left his loaded handgun in a public bathroom, The Miami Herald reports.

Sean Simpson, who teaches Chemistry, reportedly told deputies that he left his weapon, a Glock 9mm, in the bathroom at the Deerfield Beach Pier this past Sunday (Apr. 8). The gun was found by a drunk homeless man, who fired it, hitting a wall. Simpson was arrested and charged with ” failing to safely store a firearm,” which is a second-degree misdemeanor. He was released after posting a $250 cash bond.

While the teacher did not comment after Local 10 reached out, but he did say “carrying a weapon around did not violate school board rules. He continues to be employed and no disciplinary action is expected to be taken.”

The Broward County School Board recently rejected the implementing of the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, which would allow teachers to be armed if another incident such as the Feb. 14 massacre occurred at the school. According to ABC News, many Parkland survivors were among those who opposed the plan, and it was scaled back due to negative responses.