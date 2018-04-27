By numbers alone, Post Malone is one of the biggest rap stars around right now. “Rockstar,” the first single he shared from the follow-up to his immensely popular 2016 debut album Stoney, spent eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this winter. Follow-up single “Psycho” peaked at #2, and almost certainly would’ve claimed the top spot if it weren’t for that meddling Drake and “God’s Plan.

”Post’s perpetually good-natured persona definitely doesn’t hurt, either. Thanks to some combination of his weirdly catchy miasmic sing-rap and stunts like having 1000 Popeyes biscuits ordered to Coachella, attempting ill-advised stage dives, and breaking out surprisingly not-bad covers of ’90s alt-rock nuggets on acoustic guitar, even our very own Tom Breihan, who once called Post Malone “an avatar of blankness,” has started to come around to the idea that he might actually be good.

And so the arrival of Post Malone’s artfully-titled new album Beerbongs & Bentleys, which was originally supposed to come out late last year, is an event. In addition to the previously shared collaborations with 21 Savage (“Rockstar”) and Ty Dolla $ign (Psycho), Beerbongs & Bentleys has songs with Nicki Minaj, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, YG, and G-Eazy. It also has 18 tracks, because streaming. And now the album is officially out, so you can stream all 18 of them below.

Beerbongs & Bentleys is out now.

The article was originally published on Steregum.com.