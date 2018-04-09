Palmtree Pyrex gives fans a peak into his steady workflow with help from Young Nudy for his “I Got It” visual.

Directed by Jahfy Moe, the artist gives subtle hints towards his everyday hustle. Atlanta has its fair share of flashy artists who make a name from themselves in the trap with their outlandish swag and unique flows. For the unfamiliar, Palmtree Pyrex has been on the grind for nearly a decade dropping projects like The Cookup and making money moves in the streets all while rocking his notorious hairdo.

Producer J Reid crafts a slightly dark yet promising intro that starts the record off strong. However, it gets harder to focus on Reid’s booming instrumental once Pyrex chimes in with his opening ad-libs. His high-pitch, raspy vocals make the soundtrack to his everyday hustle seem even more gritty as he serves up bricks of his product in exchange for the wads of cash, which he flashes off in every other scene. The true moment of zen in the entire Jahfy Moe production occurs once we see Nudy humbly posted up up against the wall dropping dank bars with nothing but a blunt in his hand.

Over the weekend, the Alabama native who resides in the ATL celebrated his recent hard work and dedication by dropping his brand new body of work Swear 2 God. Although he remains solo for mosy of the LP, East Atlanta’s rising star Young Nudy holds it down as the sole featured artist.

Watch the premiere of “I Got It” up top and stream Swear 2 God below.