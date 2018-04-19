As the legendary DJ Premier and Royce Da 5’9 ride the wave of their critically acclaimed PRhyme 2, the duo is gearing up to hit the road once again for a new tour. On top of that, the artists announced that they will be dropping vinyl copies of their album this week.

PRhyme will embark on a seven-city domestic tour kicking off on May 30 in Philadelphia. The tandem will travel across the East Coast, Midwest, and West Coast, wrapping up in Los Angeles on June 15.

“I look forward to getting back on the road and touring the country with Preem as PRhyme,” Royce stated with Complex. “We had so much fun making this album and having the ability to share our vision with the world via our one of a kind live show is a great reward.”

DJ Premier added, “PRhyme 2 brings another chapter of a unique union of what me and Royce present when we form our legacies together as PRhyme. It’s only right to double up both projects and light the fuse.”

The PRhyme 2 tour dates and locations are as follows:

5-30-18- Philadelphia, PA (TLA)

5-31-18- Boston, MA (Paradise)

6-2-18- Washington, DC (Howard Theater)

6-5-18- New York, NY (Highline)

6-7-18- Detroit, MI (St. Andrews)

6-14-18- San Francisco, CA (Slims)

6-15-18- Los Angeles, CA (El Rey)

The group has also given the release date for the PRhyme 2 vinyl edition which will be a double vinyl album. This consists of original album itself and its instrumentals on two separate disks.

The album, released on March 16, debuted at #1 on the iTunes Hip-Hop Chart and #2 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. It is now available on all streaming services and digital music outlets.