The Prince Estate has joined forces with Warner Brother Records to release of the original version of Prince’s iconic track “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Before its 1990 cover by Sinead O’Connor, the Purple One’s single was composed in 1984 and recorded at the Flying Cloud Drive ‘Warehouse’ in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

In addition to releasing the original track, never before seen footage of Prince and The Revolution rehearsing in a basement in Eden Prairie has also been released. Dressed in a slew of different fashionable outfits, Prince can be seen joyfully singing the re-released track.

Michael Howe, A&R executive and the Prince’s Estate official Vault Archivist, recalls his reaction upon finding the recording. “I spotted the 2-inch multitrack reel in the vault some weeks back while doing a 1984-era inventory,” he shares. “After retrieving my jaw from the floor, we took the reel upstairs, analyzed it, put it up on the Studer 24 track machine, and digitized it to 24/192. Even our ‘faders up’ rough mix was compelling enough to indicate that this was something very special indeed.”

“No Prince-penned song performed by another artist has enjoyed more chart success (#1 in over a dozen countries) and overall cultural impact than Sinead O’Connor’s 1990 recording,” he continues. “So hearing the song in its original context performed in its entirety by the author makes it particularly noteworthy.”

Watch the unseen rehearsal footage above and listen to the original version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” below.