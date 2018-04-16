Princess Nokia is known for spitting raw bars on the mic, especially in songs like “Bart Simpson” and “Brujas” off her debut album 1992 Deluxe. After proving that her temper and lyrics go harder than any man, the New York City native decided to tap into her deepest emotions and rap to a new tune for her new body of work called A Girl Cried Red.

The 8-track album has zero features to distract fans from her emotional confessional over alternative rock beats. “For The Night,” “Your Eyes Are Bleeding,” and “Morphine” successfully blur the lines between hip-hop and emo, while intense songs like “Little Angel” and “Look Up Kid” are coming-of-age stories that stem from her own life experiences as well as situations her fans may relate to.

With her emotional album finally out everywhere, Princess Nokia is ready to hit the road to bring her new songs to life for her fans across the world. Once she wraps up her last on weekend two of Coachella, Nokia will make her way to Chicago, Brooklyn and Miami for Rolling Loud 2018 before flying out to Spain in May to carry out the international leg of her tour.

Stream and/or cop Princess Nokia’s new album A Girl Cried Red below.