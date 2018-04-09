Princess Nokia Dropping Mixtape, Embarking On Tour

Princess Nokia will be releasing an emo-inspired mixtape titled A Girl Cried Red this coming Friday (Apr. 13). The NYC rapper announced her plans for her latest musical release via Instagram, which accompanied a picture of her flipping the bird at the camera.

A Girl Cried Red will follow her critically-acclaimed project 1992 Deluxe, and yes you read it properly, the mixtape will be emo-inspired. It will be released via Rough Trade Records

Additionally, the “G.O.A.T” musician will embark on a four-month long tour, and will travel to areas all over the U.S. and Europe, including the Coachella Music Festival on Sunday (Apr. 15).

Peep her tour dates below and keep those ears open for her mixtape, which will be available everywhere at the end of the week.

4/12 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

4/15 Indio, CA – Coachella Festival

4/20 San Francisco, CA – 1015 Folsom

4/22 Indio, CA – Coachella Festival

4/29 Chicago, IL – The Metro

5/5 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

5/6 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

5/12 Miami, FL – Rolling Loud Festival

5/25 Barcelona, Spain – Venue TBA

5/26 Madrid, Spain – Tomavistas Festival

5/27 A Coruna, Spain – Inn Club

5/31 Athens, Greece – Piraeus 117 Academy

6/1 Copenhagen, Denmark – Distortion Festival

6/2 London, UK – Field Day Festival

7/6 Zamárdi, Hungary – Balaton Sound Festival

7/7 Turku, Finland – Ruisrock

7/13 Dublin, Ireland – Longitude Festival

7/14 Dour, Belguim – Dour Festival

7/15 Berlin, Germany – MELT Festival

7/19 Benicassim, Spain – Benicassim Festival

7/ 20 LisbonPortugal – Super Bock

7/21 Seyðisfjörður, Iceland – LungA Art Festival

8/18 Hamburg, Germany – Dockville Festival