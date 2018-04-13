Princess Nokia released her emo-inspired mixtape A Girl Cried Red today (Friday, Apr. 13) via Rough Trade Records. The New York MC also blessed fans with a video for her first single off of the tape, “Your Eyes Are Bleeding.”

In the song, the musician sings about people that she loves in her life, who unfortunately come with an “expiration shell.” The track gives off late-2000s punk vibes. In the video, concert footage is highlighted, while Nokia eats at a local chicken restaurant and spends time in a cemetery.

“I thought you loved me,” she repeats at the song’s end. The shapeshifting musician is hitting the road starting Sunday (Apr. 15) at Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif..

Check out the video, her mixtape’s track listing and her tour dates below.

‘A GIRL CRIED RED’ TRACK LISTING

1. Flowers and Rope

2. Your Eyes Are Bleeding

3. For The Night

4. Look Up Kid

5. Interlude

6. Morphine

7. At The Top

8. Little Angel

PRINCESS NOKIA TOUR DATES

4/15 Indio, CA – Coachella Festival

4/20 San Francisco, CA – 1015 Folsom

4/22 Indio, CA – Coachella Festival

4/29 Chicago, IL – The Metro

5/5 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

5/6 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

5/12 Miami, FL – Rolling Loud Festival

5/25 Barcelona, Spain – Secret Location TBA

5/26 Madrid, Spain – Tomavistas Festival

5/27 A Coruna, Spain – Inn Club

5/31 Athens, Greece – Piraeus 117 Academy

6/1 Copenhagen, Denmark – Distortion Festival

6/2 London, UK – Field Day Festival

6/16 Richmond, CA – FEELS 6 @ Craneway Pavillion

7/7 Turku, Finland – Ruisrock

7/8 Zamárdi, Hungary – Balaton Sound Festival

7/13 Dublin, Ireland – Longitude Festival

7/14 Dour, Belguim – Dour Festival

7/15 Berlin, Germany – MELT Festival

7/19 Benicassim, Spain – Benicassim Festival

7/ 20 LisbonPortugal – Super Bock

7/21 Seyðisfjörður, Iceland – LungA Art Festival

8/18 Hamburg, Germany – Dockville Festival

8/20 London, UK – O2 Forum

8/21 Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall