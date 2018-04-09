Q-Tip To Teach A Hip-Hop Course At NYU

Imagine walking into your morning college class and finding that Q-Tip is your professor for the semester. Well, for a lucky handful, that dream may become a reality. The rapper will reportedly be teaching a new course on hip-hop and jazz at New York University in the upcoming school year.

Q will reportedly serve as a co-teacher along with music historian Ashley Kahn, for a seven-class course at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music in the Tisch School of Arts. The course will reportedly teach students about the “intersection and parallel developments of” both hip-hop and jazz music, according to NYU’s official course description. In addition to examining the music styles, the course will also explore the “musicianship, performance, composition, and production” of artists such as A Tribe Called Quest, Public Enemy, Lauryn Hill, and Kendrick Lamar.

The course curriculum will reportedly be compiled of in-class and out-of-class assignments, and mentorship sessions will Q-Tip. “I couldn’t be more excited to share with the students what I know and I look forward to them also teaching me,” Q-Tip said in a statement. “Teaching is an exchange of sharing and receiving for all involved.”

The music course will reportedly kick off in the Fall 2018 semester. For more details, head over to NYU’s course site here.