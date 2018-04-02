Watch Quavo, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, & More Play Flag Football

Huncho Day On The Nawf, Quavo’s celebrity flag football game, went down on Sunday (Apr. 1). Quavo, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, coach 2 Chainz, and more are faced off against a team led by Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones at Quavo’s alma mater Berkmar High School.

The action was tight, but Team Jones won the game in overtime when Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scored the game-winning TD. In addition to the rappers, the teams were packed with NFL stars, including A.J. Green, Von Miller, Mohamed Sanu, Alvin Kamara and Todd Gurley.

Check out some footage from the big game and the team rosters below.

On the next play, Zeke wins it for Team Julio and then finishes with the DUNK to close it. #HunchoDay pic.twitter.com/QAI5RKkOkN — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) April 1, 2018

H U N C H O D A Y S T A R T A T 1 pic.twitter.com/1LaNRCaYwb — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) April 1, 2018

This story was originally posted to Billboard.