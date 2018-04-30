Quavo, one-third of the rap group Migos, was charged with battery after getting into a squabble with a Las Vegas valet. The “Stir Fry” MC and three members of his entourage were cited with the charge after the fight, which reportedly occurred this past Saturday morning (Apr. 28).

According to TMZ, the other members of the trio Offset and Takeoff, as well as Cardi B, were present, but were not involved in the altercation.

“Quavo and his entourage rolled into the Encore Hotel & Casino with an envoy of SUVs early Saturday morning after performing in town earlier that night,” writes the site. “They were told by a valet that they had to move their car because of an ambulance that was set to arrive.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the ATLien was in the news for some eyebrow-raising antics. After attending a Grammy afterparty, Quavo reportedly got into it with Eric The Jeweler, who accused the rapper of assault and robbery. He and Offset were also involved in an altercation with their bodyguard after Migos’ performance at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse concert back in late-October. The bodyguard said that the issue was “water under the bridge” after the dust settled.