As United States citizens endure constant controversy and disarray under the watch of its 45th president, sometimes the only way to cope is by finding the humor in it. Laugh to keep from crying, in other words. The rest of the world—watching eagerly with a bucket of popcorn in their laps a la Michael Jackson in Thriller—is always ready to crack jokes of their own and chuckle from afar.

In fact, even England’s monarch had to get in on the banter. According to CNN, Queen Elizabeth II threw in a quip about the leaders of the free world during an interview for a TV documentary. She was strolling through Buckingham Palace Garden with David Attenborough, chatting about a Commonwealth environmental project when a noisy plane flew overhead, drowning out their conversation. She humorously drew a comparison between the loud intrusion and America’s last two presidents.

“Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk? It sounds like President Trump … or President Obama,” she joked. While she kept a straight face to match her deadpan humor, the interviewer was unable to stifle his laughter. Touché, Queen. Touché.

In other royal news, none of the aforementioned prominent political figures will be in attendance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding next month. As expected, Donald Trump did not receive an invitation to the highly-anticipated ceremony, but (surprisingly) neither did Barack and Michelle Obama, friends of Prince Harry, or even UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

According to a Kensington Palace spokesperson, “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.”