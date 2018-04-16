R. Kelly seems to keep slipping farther and farther away from the point of redemption. The singer has been under increased scrutiny after even more of his questionable sexual exploits were exposed. Last year, it was revealed that Kelly had been reportedly running a sex cult in Atlanta, where he groomed underage girls to be his “sex slaves” and held them captive. He has denied these claims, but the news paired with accounts from former members of this cult have solidified unfavorable views of him.

This past weekend, more strikes have piled up against Kellz. A Texas woman recently accused the R&B singer of giving her an “incurable” sexually transmitted disease during the course of their eight month relationship. She was 19 years old when she first entered the relationship with him. According to The Washington Post, the young woman’s Philadelphia-based attorney Lee Merritt says that she formally filed a complaint with the Dallas Police Department last week and is preparing a federal civil complaint against Kelly.

“Our client was the victim of several forms of criminal misconduct by Kelly, ­including, but not limited to, unlawful restraint, furnishing alcohol and illegal drugs to a minor, and aggravated assault (via the referenced intentional STD infection),” Merritt told The Washington Post in a statement. “These offenses occurred while our client was being groomed to join Kelly’s sex cult. Kelly gradually introduced the cult to our client over the course of their relationship, culminating with an explanation that she would have to sign a contract and offer collateral information about herself and her family for Kelly’s protection.”

The accuser reached out to the parents of Jocelyn Savage, a 22-year-old that moved in with Kelly and was named in BuzzFeed’s investigative report, via direct message, saying she had seen Jocelyn. The father, Timothy Savage, immediately encouraged her to get tested and helped point her in the direction of attorney Merritt. “Other girls have said it to us but they weren’t willing to speak up,” Savage said. “We need a witness to speak up. I hope this opens up some answers. We felt from the beginning that the reason he’s holding the girls is he has some kind of STD that he couldn’t cure.” All bad news.

To add insult to injury, Vince Staples let the world know how he really feels about the Pied Piper during a recent sit-down with Nadeska Alexis. When the Coachella interview anchor playfully asked the Big Fish Theory rapper to stay out of trouble so he could stay out of jail, he let his uncensored response fly. “R. Kelly never went to jail and he’s a f**king child molester,” he said with a straight face, as Nadeska tried to steer away from the R. Kelly rabbit hole. “He’s a child molester and he pees on people and he can’t read and write, and he didn’t go to jail. I’m a good person, R. Kelly’s a piece of f**king sh*t. So if piece of f**king sh*t R. Kelly didn’t go to jail for being a child molester and peeing on people and having a human trafficking ring in Atlanta, then I’ll be alright.”

Well then. Vince had plenty more gems to drop during the chat, which you can check out below.