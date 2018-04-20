Reports have come in confirming that R. Kelly’s publicist and lawyer have severed ties with the singer. Linda Mensch, Kelly’s entertainment lawyer, confirmed to BBC news that she “no longer represented Mr Kelly or his entities.” The BBC also reported that Diane Copeland, Kelly’s assistant has quit. Additionally, Kelly’s publicist is out. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Kelly’s publicist Trevian Kutti said, “effective April 16, 2018, I no longer represent Mr. Robert Kelly.”

This news comes in the midst of new allegations against the singer claiming he “knowingly and intentionally infected” a 19-year-old woman, he was “grooming” for a sex cult, with an STD. Recently, the BBC ran a documentary about the singer titled R. Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes, which details years of allegations of sexual misconduct. Kelly’s team has stood by his side through various allegations over the years with Mensch, in particular, defending him against a 2017 investigative report from Buzzfeed into similar sex cult allegations, writing in an email:

“We can only wonder why folks would persist in defaming a great artist who loves his fans, works 24/7, and takes care of all of the people in his life. He works hard to become the best person and artist he can be. It is interesting that stories and tales debunked many years ago turn up when his goal is to stop the violence; put down the guns; and embrace peace and love. I suppose that is the price of fame. Like all of us, Mr. Kelly deserves a personal life.”

Now with more accusers and evidence of alleged sexual abuse coming to light, it seems likely that others affiliated with Kelly may also cut ties with the singer.

This article was originally published by Spin.