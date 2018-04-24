A viral “promposal” from a Sarasota, Florida high school student is now under investigation by his school district, due to the blatant racism it portrays.

To ask his girlfriend to prom, Noah Crowley, 18, of Riverview High School made a sign involving a slavery joke that read: “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white, so I’m picking u 4 prom.” Shortly after, the girl, Isabella, posted the picture to Snapchat with two heart-eye emojis.

According to the Herald Tribune, the photo made rounds around the school, and Crowley and his parents were spoken to by the administration. School district spokeswoman Tracey Beeker confirmed that the sign was under investigation by the district, and additionally, the district “is talking with local and national civic organizations to determine the best opportunities for ‘creating a conversation about racial relations.’”

″[The post] was racial in nature and the administration became aware of it last night,” said Riverview acting principal Kathy Wilks in a mass call to the families of students. “Many who saw the post are understandably upset with its contents as well as the subsequent commentary to the post. Riverview High School absolutely does not condone or support the message conveyed in this post.”

“It shows that racism is still alive and well in our society, and it shows that racism is still alive in my generation and it is something that we as the youth will have to continue to fight against,” said senior Anton Kernohan, who told reporters that everyone he’s talked to at school was “disgusted” by the sign.

According to social media posts from students at the school, there is a race war of sorts occurring at Riverview. Crowley not only made the racist sign, but he allegedly threw a banana at a mixed race student and told him to “go fetch.”

“[School administrators are] letting these kids walk freely around expressing racism…” a post said.

