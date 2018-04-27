Rae Sremmurd’s ‘SR3MM’ Finally Has A Release Date

Rae Sremmurd’s third studio album, SR3MM, officially has a birthday, and it is coming with a couple extras.

Today (April 27), Swae Lee revealed the new Rae Sremmurd album will be released on May 4 and will also come with solo albums from himself and Slim Jxmmi–SwaeCation and Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction.

The duo have been dropping solo singles, as well as collaborations between the two such as “Hurt to Look” and “Brxnks Truck,” “Guatemala,” “Chanel” among others.

⚖️⚖️⚖️ Our album SR3MM officially drops on 5/4 With side chapters 💽SwaeCation & 💽Jxmtroduction — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) April 27, 2018

Last week, the Mississippi natives shared their the first installment of their mini-film, SR3MM: Chapter One. Here, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi wake up after–what appears to have been a wild night– to someone ringing the door bell. The person ends being a guy, played by Mike Epps, from the neighborhood looking for his daughter.