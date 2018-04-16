Quality Control is home to hip-hop’s most dominant rap group, the Migos. But outside of the trio consisting of Offset, Quavo and Takeoff, the house that Coach K and Pierre “Pee” Thomas built has other players such as Lil Yachty, Rich the Kid, the bubbling Lil Baby, and others who show great promise as rappers and entrepreneurs.

Recently, QC added another credible voice to its roster named Renni Rucci. The Irmo, South Carolina native was a former exotic dancer who first garnered the attention of Pee after she released her unofficial remix of Moneybagg Yo’s street hit, “Trending.”

“When I did ‘Trending,’ Pee reposted it. He said, ‘She’s hard.’ When I saw that, I thought I was tripping,” Renni recalls. “I said to myself that I was going to keep going with this s**t. Then I did ‘Lil Baby Freestyle’ and he posted it again and that was it. I felt like I made it (Laughs).

Shortly after inking a deal with QC, Renni Rucci decided to let VIBE uncover her beginnings, her plans, and her struggles.

Age:

26

Hometown:

Irmo, South Carolina

Ethnic Background:

“My dad is white (Irish), and my mom is black. My kids’ father is black.”

On how her rap career began:

“My kids’ dad used to rap. I was only 15 or 16. He set up a little room, cleared everything out of the back, and I would sit there and hit record and stop. One day, I said, ‘I want to do a song with you.’ I wrote a verse, and it sounded really great. Then he went to prison and I never did another song after that.

I didn’t end up in the studio again until I was maybe 19 years old. I’d be in the studio with my girl and her friends and say, ‘I want to get on a track,’ just playing around. And [my girl’s friend would] say, ‘Ok. Get on one.’ One day I got on a song and it came out good again. We did like three more songs together, and that’s when I figured out that it was something that I wanted to do. But that’s also when I saw that it wasn’t just going to the studio and jumping on a song. You have to pay for studio time and production. I’m a mom, I have two kids. I don’t have a career and I’m working dead-end jobs. I couldn’t focus on that. I kept dancing and focused on getting money and making sure my kids have what they needed. In the last six months, I earned and saved enough money to where I can do what I want to do. I get to invest in stuff, buy whatever, get back in the studio, and pay for studio time.”

On the song that changed everything:

“Bodak Yellow,” that was the first song I jacked (rapped over the”Bodak Yellow” instrumental). I said I was going to dance to a song at work. Every girl at work liked that song, so I said, ‘They’re going to play my song at work.’ After that, it was a wrap. I did a couple more, but when I did ‘Trending,’ Pee reposted it.”

On Raising Her Children To Be In Tune With Their Cultural Identity:

“My kids are 9 and 7. My son is all about the hip-hop culture. I love that because where we live and the school that I have them in, they are the only mixed or black kids. I didn’t do that because I wanted to take them away from the culture or his identity, but because of where we’re from. Urban communities, they don’t have good learning systems. So yes, I love that because he knows who he is and he still has his identity.”

Check out Renni Rucci’s SoundCloud page here.