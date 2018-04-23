After Lil Uzi Vert “leaked” his own “Rich Forever” diss track and scorched G. Herbo’s, “Who Run It (Remix)” with lyrics aimed directly at his foes, reported adversary Rich The Kid decided to respond by using his “Dead Friends” video to “bury” Uzi.

Since the beef began in January, Uzi has stayed relatively quiet outside from hilarious social media shots. However, after Rich’s “Plug Walk” hit platinum status, Uzi attempted to enact total warfare against his opponents. He has released singles, such as “Rich Forever,” and hopped on features all of which are presented with verses riddled with shots at Rich The Kid and his Rich Forever collective. Rich then took a card out of close associates, The Migos’ deck, channeling his inner “Hit Em Up” by hiring a faux Lil Uzi Vert for the “Dead Friends” video.

While it was already clear that Uzi was gearing up for battle, this spoof might be the spark that lights the fires of war. Although none may admit it, with rap marred by a horribly tragic history of lyrical assaults becoming physically violent, many hope this is strictly for content and that neither rapper takes it to the extremes of this video.