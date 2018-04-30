Rapper Rick Ross has suffered another seizure before a show in New York City. This comes after the MMG boss suffered a seizure back in March.

According to Page Six, before a show at NYC’s BB King’s on April 23, Rozay suffered a seizure and had trouble breathing. Page Six also reports that fans had to wait an hour while Ross’ team “had to get a masseuse to massage him for an hour to relax his body.” While Ross nor his team did not comment on the reported health issue, they did say that the rapper is “feeling good,” Page Six reports.

Ross has health scares before. In March, the “Idols Become Rivals” rapper was found unresponsive at his home in Miami. The rapper was rushed to the hospital after those close to him said the was slobbling from the mouth and breathing heavily.

In related Rick Ross news, in March, the 42-year-old rapper unleashed the trailer to Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill.