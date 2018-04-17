For well over a decade, Rico Love has consistently made stellar musical contributions to black music with a gold (and platinum) catalog of solo R&B hits and collaborations with an A-list line up of musicians like Beyoncé, Usher, French Montana, A$AP Rocky, and countless others. Now, the Grammy award-winning artist is striving to achieve his “ultimate goal” of paving the way for the next generation of talent through the first installment of his Rico Love Presents series, a visual for TXS’s (pronounced “Texas”) new single, “Do Good.”

“What I’m doing is I’m finding acts who I believe in. I admire DJ Khaled for his ear and ability to find perfect hits, but what I want to do in that sense is create the perfect record for an artist and put it under my platform and give them a chance to be seen and heard by the world. But it has to be exceptionally talented people. When I found TXS, I literally named her TXS, and I said, ‘You know what? We got to come up with something dope that’s authentic, real and defining.’ I wrote the treatment for the video [and] came up with the visual concepts.”

Directed by Parris Stewart, the eerily captivating video and its stylish display of seduction catch us off guard as the songstress appears donning a white swimsuit atop a matching white horse, symbolic of the “Lone Star State” itself. The all-white, macabre visual portrays how it really feels to witness and/or be a man experiencing ghastly (and very painful looking) methods of torture, both psychologically and physically.

Rico Love explains how the concept of “Do Good” was not only the physical manifestation of TXS’s lyrics, but also drew inspiration from her home state of Texas and a Netflix original series, when displaying the track’s most prominent themes.

“Basically, the name of TXS’s project is Everything Is Bigger and I was playing off [the phrase] ‘Everything Is Bigger in Texas.’ I thought, what would be something that would represent the “Lone Star State?” And [then] I thought, a horse! I was inspired by the Netflix show Black Mirror and [I asked], ‘how could we put somebody through the worst torture ever mentally with them not knowing whether or it’s real or it’s not?'” recalls the producer-songwriter.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rico Love Creative Team

“When you look at the visual and she shows up on this horse, you see the horse as this guy is getting tortured, but you never see her touching him because it’s acknowledging his presence. It’s a mental torture. What is she doing? Is this real, is this really happening or is this all a part of his imagination? Is he going to keep reliving this pain? The irony of it is the sting hurts too good. [She says] I don’t care, I don’t care. But her actions aren’t there [she’s] upset and furious. It’s to play off the lyrics of the song and this creates something that I believe is artistic.”

The visual masterfully captures the record’s nonchalant, brooding tone and all too familiar themes of when a woman has finally hit her breaking point in a relationship. It brings to life what many women go through internally when they’ve finally called it quits with a fuccboi.

“The identity behind that record is me painting a picture of who I believe the artist TXS is. I build on her energy and try to create an ascetic, an ambiance, a scene, a plot. All of those things that makes for an incredible artist. I look at an artist, I study them. And then I say this is how I would interpret them,” he explains. “So, the meaning and intention behind “Do Good” is just the attitude of a woman who says, “I’m sick of going back and forth. You know what, I hope you do good. I’m done, live your life, [just] do good.”

The “They Don’t Know” hitmaker goes on to explain the purpose of the Rico Love Presents series as he reveals that he’s never had the opportunity to break his own artist before, despite his own success as a producer and solo artist. And he’s going about that by searching for the most talented rising artists across the country, developing a unique and well-made record and visual for them, and giving them a platform to share their talents with the world.

“With Rico Love Presents, [I’m] finding incredibly talented artists who I believe deserve a shot. One thing I’ve never been able to do is to break an artist and that’s been my ultimate goal. I’ve had success as a songwriter and producer and even success as an artist, but I’ve never been able to break an artist. [I want] what Timbaland had with Aaliyah, what Pharrell had with Clipse and Kelis. I want to be able to have and develop artists, give them a foundation and an opportunity to be heard. Instead of me saying, ‘Let me focus on this one artist,’ let me create this platform and allow them a chance to be seen and heard and then let them go about their way. If they decide they want to learn under my tutelage, that’s great. But if not, I did my part and introduced them to the world and give them the opportunity to move forward on their own.”

TXS’s latest project, Everything’s Bigger is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. Watch her alluring music video above from the Rico Love Presents series.