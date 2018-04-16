If you’re still expecting Rihanna to adhere to “festival threads” at Coachella, you may have missed the last few years of Ms. Fenty’s career. Her avant-garde slayage isn’t limited to the Met Gala anymore; it’s full time. Her consistency followed throughout the weekend, with plenty of odes to the 60s and 90s.

She wore a powder blue, western-themed pant, with small belt buckle embellishments trailing her legs on both sides, from waist to hem. To top it off, she wore a matching button down with utility pockets, tied in the front and hanging off of her shoulders. She even matched her eyeshadow to her nail polish.

the 60s started it. #chella18 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 14, 2018 at 9:34am PDT

The singer also pulled two runway looks. When she sat beside the stage to jam to Beyoncé, she turned things up a notch with a Y/Project 2018 runway look from head to toe. The entertainer opted for a sheer, asymmetrical, high-seamed bow dress, and Y/Project’s UGG collaboration, a camel-colored slouch boot, covering 80 percent of her legs.

extra af. #chella18 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

Most recently, she wore a Gucci runway look almost exactly as seen at a Fall 2018 fashion show. In a knitted balaclava, many joked that Rih was “hiding,” although she was surrounded by guards. As seen on the runway, her balaclava was accessorized by a pair of drop earrings that could pass as tiny chandeliers. Instead of the plaid, wool pants seen on the runway, she wore a pair of Elisabeth Weinstock snake-print leather pants on top of Rochas python-printed shoes. Last year’s Gucci bodysuit was a tough act to follow but she may have defeated herself.

Rihanna went to see Cardi B at #Coachella wearing a complete look from @Gucci’s Fall 2018 Collection. pic.twitter.com/5SLjLnKhu4 — KYRA (@_Kyra) April 16, 2018

For her Fenty x Puma pool party, she rocked Fenty Puma from head to toe, well aligned with the party’s theme.

Rihanna smiling and enjoying her own party, wearing her own products head to toe, is a mood everyone should get into. pic.twitter.com/TFdJmZ0KDS — Ultimate Rihanna (@URihannaSite) April 15, 2018

“We’re feeling this retro vibe, we want to teleport somewhere else with modern looks,” Yusef Williams, Rihanna’s longtime hairstylist told WWD Saturday (Apr. 14). “My inspiration board is endless. Between me and her, we’re crazy. All we do is look at pictures and art. That’s what we do.”

It’s only Weekend One so there’re likely more amazing looks to come.