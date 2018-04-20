Rihanna Confirms Release Of ‘Savage X Fenty’ Lingerie Line

Rihanna plans to have consumers dripping in Fenty from head to toe this year. From her makeup line to her PUMA kicks/apparel to now a lingerie line, the world-renowned artist continues to expand her empire, one négligé at a time.

According to Elle, the “Diamonds” singer will drop the sure-to-be-coveted line later this year. On her social media handles, the 30-year-old enthusiastically said, “we bout to light this up sis!!” There’s also an Instagram account solely dedicated to her lingerie line dubbed Savage X Fenty.

In a 2015 interview with T Magazine, Rihanna shared her thoughts on not only being a businesswoman, but also a black businesswoman. “You know, when I started to experience the difference – or even have my race be highlighted – it was mostly when I would do business deals,” she said. “And, you know, that never ends, by the way. It’s still a thing. And it’s the thing that makes me want to prove people wrong. It almost excites me; I know what they’re expecting and I can’t wait to show them that I’m here to exceed those expectations.”

