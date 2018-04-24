Rumors swirled at the top of April that Rihanna would be launching a lingerie line to add to her already booming empire. A lingerie line seems only right as Rih-Rih oozes sexuality by simply breathing, and any extension of that would be profitable.

The “Wild Thoughts” singer kept quiet about her newest business venture letting the Internet assume whatever it wanted. Then late last week, Ms. Fenty took to social media to tease a video. It was unclear if the short clip was a video announcing a new album, a forthcoming musical collaboration or more Fenty makeup.

On Tuesday (April 24) Rihanna took to Twitter to finally reveal what many hoped for (and kind of knew.) Her lingerie line titled Savage X Fenty is actually happening and will be released worldwide May. 11

bet ya didn’t know it’s #nationallingerieday 😍 got a lil treat for my ladies…. #SAVAGEXFENTY is coming to you worldwide on MAY 11th!! Exclusively on https://t.co/h2tZQk97OH !! Head there now to peep the live countdown ⏱ pic.twitter.com/LqHdiO8nRk — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 24, 2018

There’s no word on what kind of lingerie Rihanna’s line will have, but if it’s anything like her Fenty makeup, we’re sure she’ll include something sexy for all women of all sizes.

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up.