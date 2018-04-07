Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty To Make Monetary Waves In Saudi Arabia

After stretching Fenty Beauty’s reach to Milan, Italy, Rihanna’s coveted makeup line plans to plant roots in another lucrative market. On Saturday morning (Apr. 7), the ANTI singer announced the launch of Fenty Beauty in Saudi Arabia.

In September 2017, Fenty Beauty became available in countries across the Middle East like Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Saudi Arabia will join the list on April 19. The kingdom recently made headlines for another major feat concerning cinemas – it plans to break its 35-year ban with the release of Black Panther, a Marvel film that has crushed box offices across the world.

News of Rihanna’s next business move arrives just in time for the release of her luminizer Body Lava, which according to the “Needed Me” singer’s Instagram Story, is already sold out. According to Billboard, Fenty Beauty made $72 million in just a month after its September release. TIME named it one 2017’s best inventions.

“You have all these ideas of things you want for yourself, and for me, beauty was a natural fit because makeup is such a huge part of my career and image,” Rihanna said to InStyle. “I wanted to do a line for years, but it needed to be credible, something that industry pros and girls around the world would respect.”