We’ve already told you that R&B is winning in 2018. Not only have we been treated to some quality music performances (*looks at Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.*), but the albums released so far—we’ve already been gifted audible treats from SiR, St. Beauty, PJ Morton, Toni Braxton and more—have us yearning for more rhythm and blues. It’s safe to say that BJ the Chicago Kid and Ro James are here to deliver.

The two soul savants, whose last full length projects both released in 2016, have linked up to give us both new music and a spring trek, “The R&B Tour.” Starting May 15 in Atlanta and wrapping in Los Angeles, the duo will visit nine U.S. cities to share material from both old and forthcoming projects. Ro James will release Mirrors EP, the follow-up to his recent Smoke EP, in the spring, while BJ is ready to share cuts from his forthcoming album on Motown.

As a surprise for anxious fans and to properly prep them for the tour, BJ and Ro released a joint cover of Jodeci’s popular slow-burner, “Come And Talk To Me.” Enjoy the song revamp and see the full list of “R&B Tour” dates below. Tickets are currently available for pre-sale here.

The R&B Tour

May 15 | Atlanta, GA – The Loft

May 16 | Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

May 17 | Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

May 18 | Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs

May 20 | New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

May 21 | Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

May 23 | Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

May 24 | Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

May 27 | Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour