Rockie Fresh Returns Just To Stunt On Haters On “CBS”

Rockie Fresh has been M.I.A. And that’s wack, because the Chicago native is a respectable MC. But today (April 16), Rockie returns with a brand new record dubbed, “CBS (Came Back Stunting).”

Over brooding production, the 26-year-old rapper borrows Auto-tune to help him stunt on his naysayers.

“lord knows I been staying patient/Now I got to get it, I ain’t even waiting/If we talking shows then I’m Ricki Lake-ing/If you ain’t on the road then you ain’t really caking,” raps Rockie.

This is Rockie’s first offering since 2017’s “You and I,” “Love is War,” and “On the Moon.” Back in 2016, the rapper released The Night I Went To... mixtape.

In 2015, Rockie spoke with Billboard about why he keeps a low profile.

“My team and I have a “no cell phone” policy when music is being made so there aren’t a lot of videos or pictures that reach the public of me being in the studio,” Fresh recalled to Billboard. I’m also a very low-key person. My goal is not “be famous on social media” but moreso, to just make quality music. During the past two years, I never took a break from recording. I only wanted to focus on becoming a better artist and also becoming a better family man. The time was also taken by choice. It’s a fun process and I can personally feel the growth. My debut album is also really close to being finished and this new project is to show fans what I’ve been up to. I’ve been spending a lot of time on the new music to make the album something special.”

Stream “CBS” below.

