Back in the early 2000s, Romeo Miller (then known as rapper Lil Romeo) was probably every young girl’s crush. Since then, he has done a lot of growing up and is now here to rep for the black woman. He has made this mission apparent in his latest interview with TheYBF.com.

In the interview, Miller discussed how men are often afraid of powerful women even after vocalizing that is what they want in their lives. “I feel a lot of men nowadays, they say they want a strong woman and a powerful woman then when they come across them they are kind of afraid,” Miller said. “I got four little sisters. The way that men go out and they’re independent, so why shouldn’t a woman be that way? I just want more women to have that mind frame cause Beyonce said it best ‘Who run the world? Girls!’ We’re only here because of a woman.”

Beyonce has had quite an impact on the 28-year-old, as he went on to say that not only did her Coachella performance inspire him to jump back into music, but also that she did the performance ten times better than any man. “Seeing Beyonce perform at Coachella is probably the most inspired I’ve been in a long time,” Romeo said. “Even with music, I’ve been away from music for a while because a lot of people lost the art of it. And seeing Beyonce perform, it was so inspiring. To see such a powerful and strong woman do it ten times better than any man.”

He cited that the reason he stayed away from making music for so long was because he began to feel more about money than the actual art of it. Musically, he believes that he now falls in between the realm of Drake and J. Cole. However, the world won’t have to wait too long to hear his new sound as he plans on releasing new music next month. One track is entitled “Real One,” and he has a song with his dad, Master P., entitled “Islands.”

Romeo is currently the host of MTV’s new show Ex On The Beach which airs Thursdays at 9pm EST on MTV.