Royce da 5’9″ Celebrates Sobriety On “Stay Woke” Feat. Ashley Sorrell

Royce da 5’9″ is enjoying the success of the second installment of PRhyme with DJ Premier. As the Detroit rapper finishes his forthcoming solo album, Book of Ryan, Nickel Nine brings a new record to the masses, “Stay Woke.”

With Frank Dukes and !llmind behind the boards, Royce muses over his past alcohol addiction, while celebrating five of sobriety.

“Stay Woke” is the second single from Royce’s forthcoming album Book of Ryan. The first single was the J.Cole-assisted “Boblo Boat.”

Shorty after the release of PRhyme 2, VIBE spoke with Preem and Royce about their collaboration, as well as gun control.

“I feel like the world in general, not even just the black community but especially in the black community, our focus should always be the children. Our focus should always be the future, just like in hip-hop. We have to take care of the world. We have to take care of our children. One thing I’m against is arming teachers. You basically creating an environment where there may just have to be a shootout with bullets whizzing by the faces and heads of our children. That’s a fucking horrible idea. I think that every man should have the right to be able to protect his family with deadly force. We should have the right to bare arms still. I feel that we should figure out a way to protect the entrances, exits and hallways of the schools. There’s no excuse for us not to be able to have armed guards and trained professionals who are not teachers on the premises to protect our children. That’s what we need.”

