Russ Thinks Things Into Existence On “Since I Was Broke”

We could always use some motivational music from Russ. The Atlanta MC has been sporadically releasing new tunes over the past few months. Today (April 13), the 25-year-old rapper unveiled a brand new freebie dubbed, “Since I Was Broke.”

Over the self-produced instrumental, Russ taps into his inner Rhonda Bryne author of The Secret, as he raps about visioning himself being a millionaire during his struggle days, when he could barley afford a value meal from a fast-food restaurant.

“I been sayin’ I was rich since I was broke (yeah, yeah)/It’s a state of mind, you gotta know (yeah, yeah)/That it’s gonna happen fo’ sho (mmm)/Had to take my time, take it slow (yeah)/I been sayin’ I was rich since I was broke (yeah yeah)/It’s a state of mind, you gotta know (yeah yeah)/That it’s gonna happen fo’ sho (mmm)/ Had to take my time, take it slow (yeah),” raps Russ on the song’s hook.

Russ’ self-made mindset is nothing short of inspiring. Recently, the “Alone” rapper sat with Billboard to discuss his appearance in Luc Belaire’s Latest ‘Self Made Tastes Better,’ where he discussed his journey through the music business.

“I love to sit down and have a conversation with like-minded people. I think talking things out is therapeutic. It’s very helpful for me to interact and touch people in a different way,” Russ said to Billboard.

He continues:

“I remember being in my dorm and literally being so amazed by the quality of the music that I was literally crying tears of joy,” the “What They Want” rapper recalls. “Right there in that moment, I knew I had to do this because I have to achieve this feeling for myself and I know I can do music.”

Stream “Since I Was Broke” below.