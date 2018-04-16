UK’s S Wavey Recruits Sneako And Moelogo For Body-Shaking Anthem “Wavey”

This song is a real real body-shaker. Deadass. UK artist S. Wavey unloads a new record dubbed, “Wavey” featuring Moelogo and Sneakbo.

The happy and uptempo instrumental was laid down by The FaNaTiX, and finds S Wavey, Moelogo and Sneakbo spazzing about their supreme swag and knack for snatching beautiful girls, among other topics.

The song was premiered by Fader. Wavey also spoke to Fader about his new club banger.

“Whenever I’m in the booth with my brothers it’s magic,” Wavey said to Fader. I think me, Sneakbo, and MoeLogo knew what we had created. It just felt natural and all came together quickly, the chemistry was aligned the moment I heard Bo’s bars and Moe’s hook,” says S Wavey. “It’s a blessing to be able to create this record with my day ones in celebration of how far we’ve come.”

In related news, S Wavey recently inked a lucrative deal with Virgin Records.

Stream “Wavey” below.

