Rapper Saba has spent years behind the boards tending to the needs of various artists, but now its time for his past collaborators and loyal fans to care about his latest release. After laying low for about two years, the Chicago producer and lyricist finally delivers his long-awaited album Care For Me, which serves as the follow-up to his 2016 Bucket List Project.

The somber, black-and-white album cover features Saba posted up in his grandmother’s house in the Austin neighborhood of West Side Chicago where he grew up. Care For Me holds 10 unique tracks featuring frequent collaborator Chance The Rapper, fellow Chicago artist theMIND, and singer Kaina. The album comes just days before he’s set to embark on his Care For Me tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia on April 11 and concludes in Toronto in May.

AUSTIN MY GRANDMOMMA HOUSE A post shared by SABA (@sabapivot) on Mar 25, 2018 at 1:15pm PDT

Stream and cop Saba’s Care For Me album below and check out the tour dates to see when he will be in your city.