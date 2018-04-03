Sabrina Claudio is back with another single perfect for any late-night playlist.

The track, “All To You” premiered on Beats 1 Monday (Apr. 2). Produced by Kaveh Rastegar and Sad Money, the tune carries Claudio’s unique falsettos while painting the perfect mood. The singer-songwriter had a conversation with Ebro to discuss the new track.

While she remained mainly coy when speaking about her album, Claudio did mention it will be released before the year is out. “I’m still working on it. I don’t want to make promises and then I’m like ‘oh damn, I’m still not done,'” she said. “But this year for sure.” The Miami native first gained popularity from making covers on YouTube at the age of 14. She went on to release her debut album Confidently Lost via Soundcloud in 2016.

The 21-year-old then followed up with her project About Time which featured her breakout song “Belong To You”. The single featuring 6LACK landed her on his FREE 6LACK TOUR.

Despite her age, the singer always brings the fire to each of her songs with her breathy singing and provocative lyrics. In her conversation with Ebro, the artist even admitted that her now signature sexy sound is something she can’t escape from. “It’s a really sexy, sensual song as per usual,” she said. “I can’t get away from that.” Claudio also said she can’t turn off her sexual appeal and if she tries, since it “doesn’t feel right”.

Check out the interview with Ebro and her single “All To You” below.