Sabrina Claudio Apologizes For Racist Social Media Remarks

21-year-old musician Sabrina Claudio has issued an apology after racist social media comments she’s made in the past and present were exposed.

“I am deeply sorry for the insensitive words I’ve used,” she wrote in a Twitter post Monday night (Apr. 9). “Some of the things you are seeing are true while others aren’t. I realize my past ignorance is affecting people I care so much about and I am so sorry. I made mistakes and while I cannot take them back, I will learn from them.”

A past Twitter page used by Claudio (@ODamnYourUgly) saw the “Don’t Let Me Down” singer making disparaging comments about black women and dark-skinned Latinas, as well as frequently using the n-word. She also recently referred to someone on Instagram as a “sweaty chonga.” While the tweets have been deleted, Internet super sleuths used their stealthiest screenshot abilities to make sure she was exposed for her comments.

Many fans were quick to jump to her defense after her apology, while others were a lot less forgiving.

“The account she had was from this year though,” one user wrote. “She really needs to give more thorough explanations of what she did and why she’s sorry.” Another commented, “if she was really abt growing and changing she would’ve kept her racist tendencies in the past but just this year she showed her true colors. She ain’t sorry…”

While she did not clarify which comments were “true” or doctored, we’re hoping this serves as a lesson for the budding Miami singer. The Internet never forgets.