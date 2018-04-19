A San Francisco Catholic church is ready to get in formation for an upcoming service. Vine SF at Grace Cathedral is reportedly inviting parishioners to celebrate the gospel of Beyoncé Knowles. The church is the third largest Episcopal cathedral in the United States.

“The beauty of Beyoncé’s music is she explores those themes in an idiom that is accessible to everyone,” said Rev. Jude Harmon, founding pastor of the Vine. “We can use it as a conversation starter. That’s what it’s designed to be.”

The mass is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Apr. 25, and is designed for church-goers “to sing your Beyoncé favorites and discover how her art opens a window into the lives of marginalized and forgotten — particularly black females.”

“We’ll be hearing an incredible message from Rev. Yolanda Norton, Assistant Professor of Old Testament at San Francisco Theological Seminary,” writes the church on their site of the event.

Rev. Harmon says that the plans to praise Beysus were set in motion long before her headlining set at the Coachella Music Festival over the weekend. “In this year where there’s been so much conversation about the role of women and communities of color, we felt a need to lift up the voices that the church has traditionally suppressed,” he explained.

While San Francisco is a bit out of the way, we’re cosigning the mass and support the notion and importance behind it.