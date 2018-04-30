Over the weekend (April 28), Cardi B gave her last performance before going into hibernation to have her and Offset’s first child later this summer. The 25-year-old had been tapped as a headliner at D.C.’s Broccoli City Festival alongside Migos and Miguel.

Prior to her energetic set, Bardi and Offset were greeted by a special guest backstage: Sasha Obama. The youngest daughter of former President Barack and Michelle Obama was spotted hanging out with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her fiance during some downtime prior to their performances in a private area. Photos of the trio together have since made rounds on social media, and many are amazed at how much the now-16-year-old Sasha has grown since her time at the White House.

Cardi later retweeted a photo posing with Sasha and quickly fired off some thoughts about Barack’s presidency. (The Bronx native also fancies herself an aficionado when it comes to U.S. presidents.)

“Obama did enough for this country and let’s not forget he did it while the house was Republican,” she wrote Sunday night (April 29).

Check out the photo of Cardi B, Offset, and Sasha Obama together at Broccoli City Festival below.

Cardi B and Offset with Sasha Obama pic.twitter.com/rjoajAw2e8 — Daily Cardi (@DailyCardi) April 29, 2018

Obama did enough for this country and let’s not forget! he did it while the house was Republican . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 30, 2018

This article was originally published on Billboard.