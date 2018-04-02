Watch Seinabo Sey’s Gripping “I Owe You Nothing” Video
Swedish singer Seinabo Sey makes her voice the center of attention in her latest video for “I Owe You Nothing.” She pays homage to her roots in the gripping visuals — which were shot on location where her father grew up in Gambia.
After releasing her debut album Pretend
in 2015, the songstress is back with a new project for release this year. Starting with a string of new songs, like her Jacob Banks-assisted “Remember,” Sey is slowly touching more and more fans with each release.
“I wanted to show people something I hadn’t seen in a major label pop context, if it’s not from like, Kendrick Lamar or Beyoncé,” says Seinabo about the video/song. “I love and respect them so much, but when African culture is filtered through Western or American eyes, it kind of dilutes it a little bit, and all of the things that I’d see growing up don’t really make it to the final product. I just wanted to show the little weird things and give a more nuanced picture than I had seen before of those parts of the world.”
On the song, Sey lets her soothing melody guide the track’s unapologetic vibe. “I be myself I aint frontin na na nah/I owe you nothing,” she sings. “I be myself I aint frontin na na nah/I don’t have to smile for you/I don’t have to move or you/I don’t have to dance monkey dance monkey dance for you/See I wont help you understand/I don’t need no helping hand.”
Watch “I Owe You Nothing” below.